Report: Deal agreed for Newcastle star; move expected to be completed after Arsenal game

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are on the verge of bidding farewell to veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as the club looks to refine its squad during the January transfer window.

The 35-year-old, who has served as a reliable backup to first-choice keeper Nick Pope, is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab.

According to reports from Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat, the transfer has been agreed, with Dubravka expected to complete the move after Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal. The deal, initially planned for earlier in the window, was delayed to allow the experienced shot-stopper to be available for this important match.

Dubravka’s departure will mark the end of a memorable tenure at St. James’ Park. Since joining the Magpies from Sparta Prague in January 2018, initially on loan, the goalkeeper has been a key figure for the club.

Throughout his time at the club, Dubravka has made 130 appearances and earned praise for performances. This season, he played in seven matches across all competitions, securing five clean sheets and providing valuable experience to the squad.

The move to Al-Shabab will give Dubravka the opportunity for more regular first-team action, something that may have been limited at Newcastle due to Pope’s firm hold on the number one spot. For Newcastle, the deal allows the club to recalibrate its squad and generate much-needed funds.

Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier also expected to leave Newcastle

Dubravka is not the only player expected to leave Newcastle in January. As part of their strategy to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules, the club is aiming to offload several players. These strict financial regulations limited Newcastle’s spending in the summer transfer window, and to avoid similar restrictions, the club is focused on generating funds through player sales.

Fan favourite, Miguel Almiron, is expected to be sold to MLS side Charlotte FC, who have been after him for quite some time. Latest report suggest the club have made a £5m bid for him.

Almiron has been a key contributor to Newcastle’s success, but with the club in need of financial flexibility, a move to the United States appears imminent.

The Newcastle board reportedly also wants to get rid of Kieran Trippier, even though manager Eddie Howe is said to be in disagreement with them as he still considers him an important player.