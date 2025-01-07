Slot: £60m talent a doubt to start against Tottenham after missing training

Arne Slot has commented on the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai is unlikely to start in the Reds’ League Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Hungarian star missed the Merseyside club’s 2-2 draw with Man United at the weekend due to illness and the midfielder has not recovered in time for the Spurs clash this week.

Liverpool travel to Tottenham on Wednesday night for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final matchup, with the return leg being contested at Anfield on February 6. This is a big chance for both teams to reach a final this season and Slot has told the press on Tuesday that he will be without Szoboszlai for the first of the two matches.

The 24-year-old missed training on Monday as a result of his illness but was hoping to return on Tuesday. According to David Lynch, Slot does not expect the Hungarian star to be available to start against Tottenham, which suggests that an appearance on the bench is a possibility.

This would be a big boost for Tottenham should Szoboszlai miss the game in North London as the midfielder was exceptional when the two sides met at the end of December – coming away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a goal and an assist.

Having arrived at Liverpool during the summer of 2023 as part of a £60m deal with RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai did not set the world alight during his first season at Anfield.

Throughout the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, things have been better for the Hungarian star, with the 24-year-old seen as a key player for Slot and performances have improved – although the Dutch coach had some doubts.

Szoboszlai has featured in 24 matches for Liverpool this season, producing three goals and four assists.

Although Slot will not have the player for the Tottenham clash on Wednesday, he will hope that he can hand the Hungary international some minutes against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon to help the midfielder get back up to speed.