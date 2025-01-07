(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore has been sidelined since October due to an illness that has raised concerns among fans.

The 17-year-old attacker, who has had a breakthrough season under manager Ange Postecoglou, impressed during pre-season and earned eight senior appearances across all competitions before his illness struck.

‘Outstanding’ Moore earned the praise of manager Ange Postecoglou with his performances, which saw him even go ahead of Timo Werner in the pecking order at one point.

His last appearance came in Spurs’ League Cup clash against Manchester City, and since then, he has missed 14 matches—a significant setback in his young career.

Dr Rajpal Brar shares latest on Mikey Moore

Injury expert Dr. Rajpal Brar has now weighed in on the teenager’s condition, shedding light on the potential impact of the illness on Moore’s fitness.

Dr. Brar’s comments suggest that Moore’s recovery may take longer than initially anticipated, with the illness likely affecting his physical conditioning and readiness for match action.

Discussing the player’s illness, he told Tottenham News:

“This really comes down to what he has or hasn’t been able to do while ill.

“If he’s been in bed and not eating, then that can significantly impact his fitness levels and conditioning which requires a longer runway.

“Based on his absence, it does sound on the more severe side and he may still be out for multiple games.“

Mikey Moore – Tottenham’s rising star

Mikey Moore’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Joining Tottenham’s academy at the age of nine, the youngster quickly climbed through the ranks, becoming a standout player for the U17 and U18 teams.

During his time with the U18s, Moore scored an astounding 19 goals and provided 13 assists in just 24 games, showcasing his immense talent. He made history in May 2024 by becoming Tottenham’s youngest-ever Premier League player at just 16 years and 277 days.

Likened to Neymar, he is considered one of the biggest talents emerging out of the academy since Harry Kane.

Tottenham supporters will hope that Moore’s illness is not a long-term issue and that he can continue his path toward becoming a top-class player for the club.