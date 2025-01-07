€65m star offered to Manchester United, Chelsea & Tottenham

Dusan Vlahovic and his Juventus teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is yet to sign a new contract with Juve, putting his future into some doubt, and it could be that this will open the door for a move to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside have been told that Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus, with Man United named as suitors alongside Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain by our sources.

Still, there’s now also a report from TEAMtalk claiming that United, Chelsea and Spurs are the teams to be offered the signing of Vlahovic.

The 24-year-old is a fine player on his day, though his record at Juventus hasn’t been the best, so it will be interesting to see if anyone takes a chance on him.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer would likely cost €65m

CaughtOffside sources also stated that Vlahovic’s asking price is around €65m, which is certainly not cheap considering that he’s had his critics during his time in Turin.

Vlahovic looked a top talent at former club Fiorentina, but he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since then, and it remains to be seen if he’d really improve a team like Man Utd right now.

The Red Devils need more options in attack, that’s for sure, but they’ve also made a string of poor signings in recent times, so need to be careful not to panic buy again.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would probably be better off sticking with Nicolas Jackson, who has improved a lot this season, while Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are also very capable alternatives.

Spurs arguably need Vlahovic most as they’re suffering a really poor season and are perhaps overly reliant on Dominic Solanke up front at the moment, with the team needing to share the goals around a bit more.