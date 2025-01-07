Fabrizio Romano admits “talks have not progressed” in deal for Man United flop

Antony celebrates Man United goal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

An exit out of Man United for Antony does not look any closer as Olympiacos are not considering a move for the Brazilian star in January.

Antony has not been in Ruben Amorim’s plans since the Portuguese coach arrived at Old Trafford in November from Sporting CP, having made just four Premier League appearances from the bench.

The former Ajax star was once again an unused sub in Man United’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the weekend and with the Manchester club needing to offload some stars before new signings can arrive, the 24-year-old is one of the names on their transfer list.

Olympiacos were one club linked with a move for Antony, however, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on this transfer.

The transfer expert has stated that the Greek giants do not consider Antony a concrete/likely option at this stage in the transfer window, despite an initial approach just days ago. “Talks have not progressed on both the player and club sides”, which makes the transfer an unlikely one.

Newcastle were offered the chance to sign Antony this month, while Real Betis have shown interest in the Brazilian star; however, it remains to be seen if another club enquires about the winger.

Antony has not worked out at Man United

Antony arrived at Man United from Ajax during the summer of 2022 as part of a £86m deal, with the Brazilian star following Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford.

Having dazzled with the Eredivisie giants, the Dutch coach was unable to reproduce that magic in Manchester and the signing of the 24-year-old can be viewed as a flop having produced just 12 goals and five assists across 94 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

Man United will find it hard to offload Antony during the current window and maybe even the summer, with the Red Devils set to take a huge financial hit when the winger is eventually sold.