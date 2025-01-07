Power struggle at West Ham threatens huge board divide and more problems this season

A composite image of Karren Brady and Tim Steidten. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images and Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Things appear to be going from bad to worse at West Ham United this season.

On the pitch, Julen Lopetegui has failed miserably to ensure that West Ham were in a position to challenge for the European places again.

The Spaniard was brought in to play a more pleasing style than that which was David Moyes’ signature, but it just hasn’t worked out.

Graham Potter wanted by Karren Brady

Tim Steidten was instrumental in bringing Lopetegui to the club, and the manager might yet get an 11th hour reprieve because of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

As one broadcaster has noted, however, the whole saga has turned into a shambles.

TBR Football have revealed that Karren Brady is pushing for Graham Potter to take over at the London Stadium, whilst Steidten is seemingly holding firm on his preference to ensure that Edin Terzic returns to the club where he was once assistant to Slaven Bilic.

It’s a power struggle that is threatening to cast an even darker cloud over a club that’s going from one disaster to the next at present.

With owner, David Sullivan, appearing to keep his own counsel on the subject, it’s really anyone’s guess as to what happens next, and that, in a nutshell, sums up the chaos in East London.

Tim Steidten prefers Edin Terzic to Graham Potter

Only seven points separate West Ham from Ipswich Town who are third from bottom of the Premier League, so the sooner that another mess can be cleared up, the better for all concerned.

Stability is surely the name of the game at this point, so whomever has to climb down in the desire to have their man in place deserves some plaudits for – eventually – putting the needs of the club first.

In the meantime, Messrs. Lopetegui, Potter and Terzic await the outcome of talks to determine where the Irons go from here.