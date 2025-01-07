Aston Villa wonderkid could be sacrificed in January as Everton set to pounce

Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton crosses the ball under pressure from Jaden Philogene of Aston Villa. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The January transfer window could be hugely important for Aston Villa, and as Unai Emery gets set to reshape his squad, Jaden Philogene could be sacrificed.

Aston Villa have dropped off the pace a little in the Premier League, meaning that Unai Emery needs to shuffle his pack and re-energise the squad for the important second-half of the 2024/25 season.

As more worrying Jhon Duran news emerges, and with Villa set to meet with PSG officials over a transfer for Randal Kolo Muani, it’s clear that changes elsewhere in the squad need to be made.

Aston Villa to sell Jaden Philogene in January

To that end, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has posted on X that the Villains are prepared to allow Jaden Philogene, described as a wonderkid by The Sun, to leave the club in the January window.

?? EXCL: Everton have opened talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. Understand it could be a permanent move rather than loan, Everton are trying to make it happen with this formula. Negotiations underway. pic.twitter.com/PdpBa2FnLh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2025

Romano notes that negotiations are underway with Everton over what could turn out to be a permanent rather than loan move.

With no goals or assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this season (transfermarkt), it’s clearly in the best interests of all parties for a clean break as soon as practicable.

Jadon Philogene could be answer to Everton’s prayers

Back in December, former Villa captain, Gabby Agbonlahor, had suggested that Philogene wasn’t good enough for the club, and it would now appear that they share the same opinion.

At this point, it isn’t clear what Villa will be asking for in terms of a transfer fee, and Everton will need to be aware of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, particularly after previously falling foul of Financial Fair Play and receiving a points deduction as a result.

With the Toffees looking to claw themselves away from the relegation dogfight, having a live wire player with a point to prove might be just what they need at a crucial stage of the season.