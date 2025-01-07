Lille's Canadian forward #09 Jonathan David celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round second leg football match between Fenerbahce and Lille LOSC at the Fenerbahce Sukrü Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on August 13, 2024. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

Jonathan David is more likely to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer move than force a move in January, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Canada international is in the final six months of his deal at Lille and can speak to clubs outside of France about a transfer away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

We understand that his representatives are currently stoking a market for him but it’s unlikely that any switch will take place during this month and he will see out the season in France. David has been aiming for the world’s elite sides to advance his career but no such sides have ever made an offer to him.

Even still, CaughtOffside understands Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all have a tentative interest. Other Premier League outfits, such as West Ham United and Newcastle United, are all in need of another forward at a cut price and could be attentive to the situation as well.

Manchester United had previous interest in David, but at the time that was pushed more by their former sporting director Dan Ashworth and former head coach Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old is the current top-scorer in Ligue 1, with 11 goals in appearances this season. He also scored twice in Champions League qualification stages, which was followed by a further four goals in the competition proper.

Jonathan David opens up on transfer speculation

Last month, David spoke about his future at Lille in an interview with La Voix du Nord. The 24-year-old stated that he could even stay with the club beyond the end of his current deal.

“As the president (Olivier Letang) has said many times, there are talks. We are speaking but no decision has been made. We are still speaking […] the door is never closed. It’s 50/50,” he revealed.

Indeed, the Lille president said that the French club are under ‘no pressure’ to make a sale during the January transfer window.

“We are counting on the strength of the group, we are very happy to have him with us,” Letang said during an interview with RMC [via CalcioMercato.]

“This summer he had one year left on his contract, but we were under no pressure to sell him, also because no suitable offers arrived. We have already offered him a renewal, and now the decision is up to him. Jonathan loves the club and Lille is his home.”