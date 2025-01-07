Man City ready to replace Kevin De Bruyne with €60m Arsenal target in 2025

Kevin De Bruyne of Man City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Kevin De Bruyne at Man City remains uncertain as the summer transfer window gets closer and the Premier League champions may already have a replacement lined up.

The Belgian star has spent the last 10 years with the Manchester club but is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Given his age and fitness issues, there has been no update on a new contract for the 33-year-old, with many feeling that his time at Man City is coming to an end.

One of those is former Premier League scout Mick Brown, who has told Football Insider that the midfielder is very likely to leave City during the summer and that clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on recruiting the Belgium international ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, having shown interest last summer.

“I’m not surprised to hear Man City are willing to let him leave,” Brown said on De Bruyne. “They would like him to play more of a bit-part role on reduced minutes, but they also have concerns about his fitness and availability.

“They could be open to seeing him leave as a result of that.

“And I know there are clubs in Saudi Arabia who have been keeping an eye on his situation, so they could make him a big-money offer to tempt him to make the move.”

Man City are best placed to sign potential Kevin De Bruyne replacement

One story that has been dominating the football world at present is the future of Dani Olmo at Barcelona as the Catalan club are unable to register the Spanish star for the second half of the season having signed the player for £60m last summer.

That has resulted in several clubs showing an interest in the midfielder and according to Football Insider, Man City are said to be the club best placed to sign Olmo because of Pep Guardiola’s connections with Barcelona.

The Euro 2024 winner would be a great replacement for De Bruyne, although clubs such as Arsenal are also in the race for Olmo.

It remains to be seen what happens with the futures of both midfield stars as movement has started to occur around Man City.