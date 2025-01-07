Key star Man United are desperate to keep has started learning Spanish

Man United star Kobbie Mainoo tries to stop Jeremy Doku of Man City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There are not a lot of players Man United fans want to remain at Old Trafford, however, one of them began to learn Spanish heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The current season has been very underwhelming for Man United as Ruben Amorim’s side currently sit 13th in the Premier League standings, having won just six of their 20 matches. The Red Devils are currently winless in their last five games and in order to turn that form around, January additions may be needed.

Amorim has admitted that the English giants need to sell players before they buy and ahead of the January window it was reported that only six players in the current Red Devils squad are deemed untouchable.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Kobbie Mainoo, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Amad Diallo and Andre Onana, will not be sold by the Premier League club in 2025.

Instead, Man United will look to sell players such as Antony, although they might find it difficult to offload the Brazilian winger.

One worry for United fans ahead of the summer transfer window is that Mainoo started taking Spanish lessons last season, reports Manchester Evening News. Although, there is a perfectly good explanation for this.

Is Kobbie Mainoo leaving Man United?

With Mainoo yet to sign a new contract at Man United, Chelsea are said to be keeping an eye on the 19-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford, with the London club ready to pounce should the pair fail to come to an agreement.

In light of this, the news of the youngster learning Spanish may worry fans of the Manchester outfit as clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona would certainly have an interest in the midfielder.

The report states that the reason Mainoo is learning another language is so he can communicate better with the eight Spanish speakers in the current United squad. This shows the England international’s desire to improve in all areas and it may come in handy should any of the La Liga giants come calling in the future.