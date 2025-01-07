Report: Leeds United open talks to sign Premier League defender

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly in active discussions to sign Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele during the January transfer window.

The Whites are looking to fortify their squad for the decisive second half of the Championship season.

Sitting on top of the league table with a slender one-point advantage over second-placed Burnley, Leeds are focused on maintaining their momentum. Strengthening their defence has become a priority to ensure their push for Premier League promotion remains on track.

Although Leeds manager Daniel Farke has voiced scepticism about making significant moves in the January transfer market, citing confidence in the squad’s current quality, the club is strategically exploring opportunities to bolster their lineup.

Leeds United open talks to sign Andrew Omobamidele

Reports from The Sun suggest that Leeds, in partnership with their ownership group, the 49ers, have opened talks to sign Omobamidele. The 22-year-old Irish international, valued at approximately £10 million, is viewed as a long-term addition who can bring depth and competition to the defensive ranks.

As per the report, the player is available this window and a deal could be a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Omobamidele began his career with Norwich City, playing his part during their Championship-winning 2020–21 campaign. He made his Premier League debut in September 2021 and later netted his first senior goal in a match against Leeds that October.

In September 2023, the talented centre-back signed with Nottingham Forest for £11 million on a contract extending until 2028. However, an injury sustained in late October has sidelined him for 12 games this season, limiting his impact. This situation may prompt Forest to consider his sale.

Leeds United expected to beat Sheffield United in Omobamidele pursuit

Leeds face stiff competition from Sheffield United in their pursuit of Omobamidele, but they remain optimistic. Adding a defender of his calibre could address immediate squad needs while laying the groundwork for long-term stability.

As negotiations progress, Leeds hope Omobamidele’s arrival will bolster their defensive options and enhance their prospects of securing a Premier League return next season.