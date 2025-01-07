Report: Liverpool owners make decision on club’s future amid Elon Musk interest

Elon Musk is interested in Liverpool Football Club. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have no desire to sell the Merseyside club to Elon Musk amid the Tesla owner’s interest in the Reds.

The father of the tech billionaire dropped a bombshell this week in an interview with Times Radio in which he stated that Musk has an interest in acquiring Liverpool – having previously stated that he was buying Man United.

“Has he expressed a desire to buy Liverpool Football Club?” a reporter asked Errol Musk via the Daily Mail.

“I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price,” Musk’s father said. “He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I.

“His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we had relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know.”

This sparked a lot of discussion as to what Liverpool would look like under Musk’s leadership as the owner of X is said to be worth an estimated $418billion.

Musk’s leadership would certainly bring a lot of attention to the Premier League club, given his close relationship with Donald Trump, and the Reds’ current owners FSG have already decided the club’s future amid the interest of their countryman.

Will Elon Musk to buy Liverpool?

The Times have provided some clarity on the ownership situation at Liverpool with a report stating that FSG have no appetite to sell despite the interest of Musk in buying the Premier League club becoming public.

There has been no contact between the Tesla founder and Liverpool’s American owners so far. Insiders also insist there is no desire to have any such discussions as a result of a radio interview they claim not to be taken terribly seriously.

FSG have owned the Reds since 2010 have has overseen the Merseyside club’s rise back to the top of the Premier League. Liverpool won the title in 2020, in addition to the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The American owners seem keen to continue their journey as Arne Slot looks to guide them to a second Premier League crown in 2025.