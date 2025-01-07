Talks held: Arne Slot warns Liverpool star over poor form, transfer not ruled out

Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has held a series of talks with Darwin Nunez over improving his performances, with a possible transfer out of the club not ruled out.

CaughtOffside understands that Nunez has been told very clearly that he needs to be more consistent and contribute more to this Liverpool team, and sources indicate that the player has taken that on board and vowed to put in the work required.

However, it is also felt that Liverpool would now consider offers in the region of £50-60m to let the Uruguay international go, and there is some interest emerging.

It is not yet clear which clubs could be in for Nunez, despite rumours elsewhere, with no one yet making any kind of approach for the former Benfica striker.

Still, the message seems pretty clear – Nunez must improve soon or he won’t be at Anfield for much longer.

Liverpool losing patience with Darwin Nunez

Few LFC fans will be surprised by this development, with Nunez now given plenty of time at the club and failing to make the most out of it.

The 25-year-old arrived with a big price tag and big expectations on his shoulders when he joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022, but he’s managed a pretty poor return of just 37 goals in 120 appearances in all competitions in total.

Nunez may still have a promising career ahead of him, but for one reason or another he’s not really looking suited to this Liverpool team, or perhaps to the demands of Premier League football.

If Liverpool can get £50-60m for Nunez, that would have to go down as very good business, as it remains to be seen if anyone will realistically pay that kind of money for this under-performing player.

Slot has done a great job with this Reds squad, but we’ll have to see if he can also end up working his magic on Nunez and improving him soon, or if an exit is now inevitable.