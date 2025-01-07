Club-to-club contact made: Chelsea discussing transfer with PL club who are open to deal

Chelsea have been linked with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace over a potential transfer for defender Marc Guehi, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Palace are open to selling Guehi, according to the report, but it’s still at the early stages and the Blues also have other targets they could explore.

Still, an initial approach has taken place, with Chelsea likely to have floated possible fees with Palace, while it’s also suggested that Trevoh Chalobah being part of the deal could also come into the conversation.

Chalobah is on loan at Palace from Chelsea, but it remains to be seen if he’ll stay there or possibly be recalled by the west London giants if they can’t bring in a new signing.

Still, there seems an obvious avenue there towards signing Guehi with Chalobah possibly part of the deal.

Marc Guehi transfer looks like an exciting potential move for Chelsea

Guehi had a spell at Chelsea earlier in his career, but he’s improved hugely since moving to Palace, where he’s benefited from playing regularly and developing his game in the Premier League.

Now a full England international, it seems clear Guehi could fit in at a number of the big six clubs, so CFC would do well to get in there first and bring him back to Stamford Bridge for a second spell.

Wesley Fofana’s injury problems are an issue for Chelsea, so one imagines Enzo Maresca would benefit a great deal from bringing in someone like Guehi.

The 24-year-old looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, so one imagines fans will hope this is a deal that can be done.

Tomas Araujo to Chelsea could be another to watch, according to what Fabrizio Romano told us yesterday, as the Benfica centre-back was on the club’s list in the summer.