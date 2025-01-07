Talks taking place over Man Utd star’s transfer away, this club previously rescued another United flop

Marcus Rashford has been linked with Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly facing plenty of interest in Marcus Rashford, who could get the possibility to go on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

Just last season, the Bundesliga giants signed Jadon Sancho on loan from Man Utd for the second half of the campaign, and he performed really well there, guiding the club to the Champions League final.

Sancho could now be a decent reference point for Rashford, who looks like he needs a fresh start and a change of scene to help him get his career back on track.

According to The Athletic, Dortmund are one of the main teams interested in Rashford, but there could also be other opportunities such as AC Milan and Juventus.

Marcus Rashford could do well to choose Borussia Dortmund

Rashford is a top player on his day, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do in a different environment, and under a new manager, with new tactical ideas and different players around him.

Having spent his entire career at United, in what has generally been a very challenging and chaotic period for the club since the 2013 retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 27-year-old simply felt he’d had enough.

Many players have struggled at Old Trafford during this time, and a lot of those have gone on to improve after leaving the club, with Sancho the most recent example.

Rashford might benefit from the kind of football Dortmund play, while the Bundesliga in general could be a good stage for him as it’s a bit less intense than English football.

Rashford to AC Milan would also be an interesting one to watch, as they are a club with a long list of former Premier League flops on their books, such as Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham.