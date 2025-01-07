Report: Multiple approaches expected for Manchester United star

Marcus Rashford warming up with the other Man United substitutes
Marcus Rashford warming up with the other Man United substitutes (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It looks like we can expect approaches from a number of clubs for Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford this January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting his latest information on X, formerly Twitter, Romano named AC Milan as one of the teams showing an interest in Rashford at the moment, while others could also join the race.

It seems that the race for Rashford’s signature, most likely in a loan deal, is now expected to start, so we could soon see the England international leaving Old Trafford for a new challenge.

Chelsea join race for Manchester United defensive targets!

See below for the latest details on Milan’s pursuit of Rashford, and the likely approaches from other as of yet unnamed clubs…

Rashford has struggled for form for Man Utd in recent times, but it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that there’s still plenty of interest in the 27-year-old, who can be a world class attacker on his day.

Marcus Rashford transfer: Can he revive his career in Serie A?

We’ve seen a number of Premier League flops, many of them from Chelsea, going on to revive their careers with a move to Serie A.

Marcus Rashford in the pre-match warmup
Marcus Rashford in the pre-match warmup (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

This current Milan squad has the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in it, with all of these players enjoying the chance to get back to playing regularly and showing what they’re capable of in Italy.

Rashford will be hoping to do the same, and it seems like a move abroad could be just the kind of new challenge he needs at this point in his career.

Rashford has spent his entire career up to now with United, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s lost a bit of motivation in recent times.

MUFC fans will be disappointed with how his time at the club seems to be ending, but many will also surely be wishing him well as he’s a homegrown player who’s mostly been a terrific servant for almost a decade now.

