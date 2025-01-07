Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, and Eddie Howe (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron can leave the club in this January’s transfer window, with a number of clubs offered the player.

CaughtOffside understands that Newcastle want around €20-25m for the Paraguay international who has a number of options on the table for him this winter.

Almiron has been offered to Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Wolves, so could get the chance to stay in the Premier League, but there are also a number of clubs from abroad showing an interest.

Olympiacos are understood to be keen on Almiron, while the 30-year-old is also on the radar of Charlotte FC, Santos, Botafogo, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras.

Miguel Almiron transfer saga looks set to be resolved

There has long been speculation over Almiron’s future as he’s gradually slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park in recent months.

Almiron had previously been a key player for Newcastle, but it now seems the time has come for him to move on, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The South American star surely still has plenty to offer at the highest level, and one imagines he’d have a positive impact at English clubs like Palace, Leicester or Wolves.

Still, it might also make sense for Almiron to pursue a move abroad, especially if he has opportunities at MLS clubs, where he could land himself one final big pay day before the end of his career.

It might also be tempting for Almiron to consider the Brazilian clubs mentioned above, as he might feel more comfortable having a spell back in South America after such a long time playing in England.

Some Newcastle fans might be disappointed to see Almiron leave, but Eddie Howe now has plenty of other strong options to choose from in this squad.