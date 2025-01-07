“I was really p**sed off” – Former Arsenal star hits out at Arteta for “killing” him at important moment

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta with the FA Cup
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta with the FA Cup (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit out at Gunners manager Mikel Arteta for the way he treated him just before his exit from the club.

Aubameyang was a star player for Arsenal for a number of years and even became club captain for a brief period, though things soon turned sour as he ended up leaving the Emirates Stadium midway through the 2021/22 season.

Discussing his departure now, Aubameyang has provided his side of the story as he felt Arteta was unfair on him at a time when his mother was ill.

The Gabon international is now playing in the Saudi Pro League, having had spells at Barcelona, Chelsea and Marseille since leaving Arsenal.

He’s a player many Gooners will remember fondly, despite his difficult end in north London, and perhaps they’ll feel some sympathy for him after hearing his take on how Arteta handled the situation.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on how Mikel Arteta ‘killed’ him

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his time at Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his time at Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Athletic, Aubameyang said: “My mistake. I should have come back the night before, but I arrived in the morning. I didn’t tell them that I would miss the flight because I was preoccupied with my mum’s stuff (medical examinations).

“I went directly to a team meeting. Everything was normal. After that, he (Arteta) said, ‘Come with me’. This is where he started shouting. He said I could not do this because I was the captain and it was not acceptable.

“He said I gave him a knife in his back; I don’t know why he said that. I was really p**sed off because it was not true and he knew why I flew. He knew the reason and what was happening, he knew I was struggling that year. I was expecting help from him, not killing me like this.

“When I’m late, (and) it’s my fault — no problem. I always said sorry. But in this case, I’ll never say sorry. For taking my mum from Laval (his hometown in France) to London? No. Even if I came a day late, I would never say sorry. You understand or you don’t. If not, don’t give a day off or tell people they cannot fly.”

