Kamil Grabara of Wolfsburg reacts during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart at Volkswagen Arena on September 28, 2024 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have shortlisted Kamil Grabara of VfL Wolfsburg as an alternative to James Trafford, CaughtOffside has been told.

The Premier League outfit are bracing for the departure of Martin Dubravka this January window, with it thought that the veteran will soon finalise a switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

As such, the Magpies are looking for a replacement and someone who can provide competition to their first-choice shot-stopper Nick Pope.

We understand Burnley’s James Trafford is Eddie Howe’s primary target for that position but a deal could be tricky to do as the Clarets, fighting for promotion in the Championship, are desperate not to lose the 25-year-old.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Grabara is one of the other targets for the club. The Poland international has enjoyed a glowing campaign for Wolfsburg, with standout displays coming against Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in the league.

It’s thought that Newcastle’s recruitment team are fans of his distribution, while there is an appreciation that he already has experience in England, having previously spent time at Liverpool, and Huddersfield Town on loan. Grabara joined the Bundesliga side in the summer from Copenhagen for around £10 million and it’s thought not clear at this point how much Wolfsburg will demand for him.

Newcastle alerted to Angel Gomes free transfer

At the same time, CaughtOffside has been told that Newcastle are weighing up a move for Angel Gomes of Lille, who can begin talks with foreign clubs this month.

The England international’s deal is up in June and so far there has been no breakthrough in discussions with his current side over fresh terms.

Gomes, who earned his first senior international call-up last year under then-interim manager Lee Carsley, has previously been linked to Tottenham and Manchester United. It’s believed that the midfielder’s versatility is attractive to Howe, who could move on Joe Willock in the summer.

The former Arsenal man has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, while his performances have been inconsistent.

Newcastle’s starting XI sees Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali in the middle of the park, but Gomes could offer a different element, being of shorter stature and having quicker feet than the aforementioned trio.