Arteta a huge fan of €58m star but special effort from Arsenal owners required

Mikel Arteta and Nico Williams (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of Nico Williams but a deal would be expensive and complicated to get done this January.

In fact, the finances involved may even require a special intervention from Arsenal’s owners, according to the latest from The Athletic.

Williams is an exciting talent who could surely help take Arsenal to another level, so it’s little surprise that Arteta is keen on the Spain international.

Still, The Athletic note that Williams has a €58m release clause that would need to be paid to Athletic Bilbao in full, while he also comes with big salary demands.

Arsenal ready to MOVE for attacking duo

Arsenal fans will no doubt be desperate to see a talent like this coming to the Emirates Stadium, but the club also need to be careful about staying sustainable in this strict Financial Fair Play era.

Nico Williams would be a dream signing for Arsenal

Forgetting money, though, there can be no question that Williams is just the calibre of player Arsenal need in their attack right now.

The north London giants are overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to give them that spark and X-factor up front, and it’s a bit of a worry that he’s now out injured for a few weeks.

Williams would be a big upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on that left-hand side, so it might be worth AFC making an exception here and going all out for this big-money move.

If they don’t, it’s surely only a matter of time before other big clubs make a move for Williams, who looks good enough to go to the very top.

The 22-year-old looked particularly impressive as he helped Spain win Euro 2024 last summer, and it would be exciting to see that kind of flair player lighting up the Premier League.