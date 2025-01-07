Striker deal being actively explored by Man United, he’s seen as good fit for Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim and Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Carl Recine, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is being looked at by Manchester United as an option in this January’s transfer window.

The France international has struggled to show his best form for PSG and it now looks like he could be allowed to move on this winter.

Man Utd are said to be actively exploring this deal, according to the Athletic, who note that the Red Devils also looked at the player before deciding to sign Rasmus Hojlund instead.

Arsenal OFFERED chance to sign Manchester United target!

Kolo Muani impressed at former club Eintracht Frankfurt, but ended up at PSG over United, though the Athletic’s report claims they never stopped monitoring him.

The report now also claims that Kolo Muani is seen as someone who could be a good fit for Ruben Amorim’s tactical set-up due to his ability to play up front or out wide.

Randal Kolo Muani transfer: Where will the PSG striker end up?

United are not the only club in the race for Kolo Muani, with the Athletic’s report also mentioning Tottenham and Juventus as potential suitors for the 26-year-old.

Kolo Muani may have been below-par at PSG, but he’s still surely got the quality to make an impact at a number of top clubs, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League.

United have also been linked with Dusan Vlahovic as an option up front this January, so that could be another name to watch if Kolo Muani ends up at one of the other names mentioned in this report.

Kolo Muani looks like he could be an important upgrade on United’s current attackers, with Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford all performing poorly.

Rashford’s future is also in doubt as Fabrizio Romano and others have linked him with AC Milan.