Real Madrid reject the chance to sign special Liverpool ace

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk.
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

This summer is expected to be a big one for Liverpool as the likes of Virgil van Dijk ponder whether to extend their stay or move on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a player of interest to Real Madrid, though Liverpool are believed to have already turned down an approach from Los Blancos.

Roy Keane slammed the right-back for his performance against Man United, and there have been rumours that Trent’s contract situation is unsettling the dressing room.

Virgil van Dijk offered to Real Madrid

TV pictures appeared to show Virgil van Dijk clearly angry at his team-mate during the match against the Red Devils, though the Liverpool captain also has his own contract issues to resolve.

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United is challenged by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool
Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United is challenged by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to Relevo, the Dutchman was offered to Real Madrid by his representatives, but the La Liga giants aren’t interested in making a move for him – despite the fact that he would arrive on a free transfer this summer.

That will surely be music to the ears of Liverpool supporters who fear that perhaps all three of van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent could leave a gaping hole in the squad at the end of the current campaign.

Vintage season awaits for Virgil van Dijk

It would certainly take the edge off what’s expected to be a title winning season, and though there’s still plenty of time for Arne Slot’s men to be caught, they’re playing with such authority in games that only the most optimistic of supporters will believe that the Reds will succumb to the pressure.

At present they’re six points ahead of both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest with a game in hand, and it would be a monumental collapse if they weren’t to go on and win their second Premier League.

If they can announce a new deal for their captain either before or after, it would set the seal on a vintage campaign.

