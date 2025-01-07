A composite image of Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images and Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

West Ham’s treatment of Julen Lopetegui has seen broadcaster, Richard Keys, launch a stunning rant on social media platform, X.

Another disappointing result for West Ham, this time at Man City, has seen Julen Lopetegui‘s position at the club become even more precarious.

Although the Hammers are reluctant to sack the Spaniard because of the Premier League‘s Profit and Sustainability rules, one old boy, Tony Cottee, has told the board to get their finger out.

Richard Keys unhappy with Julen Lopetegui replacement talks

After an horrendous start to their 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Lopetegui was always going to have an uphill struggle, though given that they were European regulars just a couple of seasons ago, fans surely can scarcely believe how far they’ve fallen since.

At the time of writing, West Ham are in 14th position in the English top-flight, just seven points off the bottom three.

It’s no wonder then that the club could be looking to replace their manager, however, that’s not gone down well with Richard Keys.

You’ve got a manager – but you’re caught negotiating with another one. The guy doing the talking is the same man David Moyes couldn’t work with & who appointed his replacement – who he now wants to sack. What a shambles. #classless. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 7, 2025

‘You’ve got a manager – but you’re caught negotiating with another one,’ he wrote on X.

‘The guy doing the talking is the same man David Moyes couldn’t work with & who appointed his replacement – who he now wants to sack. What a shambles. #classless.’

It’s believed that Graham Potter is the favourite to take over from Lopetegui, though nothing has formally been announced at this point.

Julen Lopetegui set to be sacked by West Ham

Technical director, Tim Steidten, is understood to have been caught talking with Potter, fuelling the rumours that Lopetegui will soon be given his marching orders.

Were that scenario to occur, the former Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion man will have his work cut out for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Until any announcement is made, however, Lopetegui remains at the helm.