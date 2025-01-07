Tottenham fans hold a South Korea flag and cheer for Heung-Min Son. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have had a collective dip in form of late, so news that Son Heung-min’s contract has been extended will be a real boost for the North Londoners.

According to the official Tottenham Hotspur website, Son Heung-min will now be tied to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Ever since signing for the Premier League outfit in 2015, the South Korean’s star has been in the ascendancy, as 169 goals for the Lilywhites would attest.

La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid, were already planning a raid, in the hope of landing the 32-year-old, and Tottenham have also been linked with another attacker recently.

Whilst that might have hinted that the club were possibly looking to replace their star man, the announcement puts paid to any notion of a move for Son.

It’s a glimmer of hope in a season that’s fast becoming one that might well end in Ange Postecoglou‘s sacking if he’s unable to pull Spurs out of the mire.

One win in the last eight Premier League games – against bottom placed Southampton – has seen Tottenham plummet to 12th position and just three points ahead of 15th.

The Carabao Cup has given the squad some respite, albeit they face in-form Liverpool in the semi-finals and, if current form is anything to go by, they face an uphill struggle to win the two-legged tie.

As club captain and stalwart of the club, it’s on Son to lead his team to Wembley and give the club their best chance of silverware in years.

If the club can also land one or two new signings in the January transfer window, things could soon be looking up for Postecoglou and his charges.