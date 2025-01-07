Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United scores his team's first goal against Leicester City. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

If there’s one player whose awful form mirrors that of his club, West Ham United, it’s flop striker, Niclas Fullkrug.

When it was announced that West Ham would be signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund, on the back of an excellent Euro 2024 tournament with Germany, you’d have been forgiven for thinking that the Premier League club were really going to go places in 2024/25.

Fifteen goals and 10 assists in 43 games for Dortmund (Calciomercato) spoke of a player that would quickly become an asset for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Niclas Fullkrug has flopped at West Ham

However, in just a few short months it became clear that Fullkrug must be replaced, and the player himself is apparently very unhappy with how things have transpired at the East London outfit.

With the January transfer window now open for business, it would seem to be a foregone conclusion that the striker will move on, either permanently or on loan.

To that end, Calciomercato also note that Serie A giants Juventus are believed to have a serious interest in bringing the player to the Italian top-flight.

The report suggests that the Bianconeri are currently looking to replace Dusan Vlahovic, and despite links with Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutchman is considered too expensive at this stage.

Serie A beckons for Niclas Fullkrug

Seemingly over the injuries that have blighted his time at the London Stadium, Fullkrug will almost certainly jump at the chance to resurrect his fading career at Serie A’s ‘Old Lady.’

From the Hammers point of view, the German has never come close to hitting the heights for them, and a goal in a 4-1 thumping at Man City is highly unlikely to change the minds of the powers that be at the club.

A parting of the ways seems the most appropriate course of action at this stage, and with over three weeks until the transfer window closes, there’s ample time to get a deal done.