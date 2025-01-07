Paulo Fonseca has been linked with West Ham (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly held talks over hiring former AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca now that he’s become available.

The Hammers have just sacked Julen Lopetegui after a poor first half of the season, while Fonseca is now out of work after recently being shown the door by Milan.

However, the experienced Portuguese tactician remains highly regarded in the game, and was actually on West Ham’s list in the summer before they hired Lopetegui instead, according to a report from TBR Football.

Lopetegui flopped badly at the London Stadium, but one imagines Fonseca could be a promising appointment, even if he’s not currently looking like the favourite.

TBR Football claim that former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter still looks the most likely candidate to get the job at West Ham, but it will be interesting to see how this saga with Fonseca unfolds.

Paulo Fonseca has a strong CV but is he the man for West Ham?

Fonseca has won nine trophies in his career, having enjoyed a great deal of success in his time at Shakhtar Donetsk in particular.

The 51-year-old won three league titles there, but of course that won’t necessarily translate to being a success in the Premier League.

The Milan job seemed a bit much for Fonseca, but perhaps a mid-table side like West Ham could be the kind of role that suits him well.

Potter, by contrast, is more proven in English football after doing some hugely impressive work during his time in charge of Brighton.

It didn’t work out well for Potter at Chelsea, but again a mid-table side like WHUFC might be more his level, so it will be interesting to see if he finally makes a return to the game.