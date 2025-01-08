Frustrated Manchester United star open to transfer back to his former club

Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly frustrated with life at Old Trafford and would be open to returning to Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international has not looked at his best this season, despite previously working his way into the Man Utd team at a young age and showing tremendous potential.

Garnacho started out as something of a fan-favourite for United, but there will likely be growing frustration with the 20-year-old now after a dip in form.

Marcus Rashford looks CRUCIAL to another transfer deal going through!

According to TBR Football, Garnacho is frustrated with life at Old Trafford and may be open to returning to Atletico if the opportunity arises.

This follows the Guardian also reporting that Garnacho and others like Kobbie Mainoo could all in theory be put up for sale during this difficult financial period for the club.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer: Could Man United make risky sale?

Garnacho may be going through a bit of a difficult patch of form, but MUFC should perhaps hold off before making any risky decisions on his future.

The Red Devils could majorly live to regret it if they react too strongly to Garnacho’s temporary blip, as he still looks like the kind of player who could surely go on to have a great career at the highest level.

United won’t want too many passengers in this struggling squad, so may need to be decisive with anyone who’s not pulling their weight.

But at the same time, there are some talents who are worth nurturing and Garnacho arguably seems like he could be the kind to be a bit more patient with.

Ultimately, it will probably be up to new manager Ruben Amorim, who will also have his own specific tactical ideas which Garnacho might not fit into.

The Portuguese tactician tends to play a 3-4-3 and Garnacho is neither a wing-back or a wide-forward, so it might not work out in the long run.