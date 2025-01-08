Ex-Arsenal star criticises poor moment from Gunners ace that gives them a “big mountain to climb”

Mikel Arteta and David Raya talking during Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon singled out Jurrien Timber for criticism as he was too slow to react to Anthony Gordon following in to score the second goal for Newcastle United last night.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by the Magpies in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, and it’s not looking good for them now in their bid to make it to the final of the competition.

Newcastle will surely be the big favourites now as they prepare to host Arsenal at St James’ Park for the second leg, and Dixon singled out Timber for the moment that the tie might have got away from the north London club.

Speaking during his commentary for ITV Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Dixon said Timber was too slow to get back and block Gordon as he hit home the rebound after David Raya made the save.

Arsenal legend criticises Jurrien Timber’s defending

“There’s the space, there’s the ball but at the far post, Timber…” Dixon said.

“Bits and pieces, too slow, you’ve got to react from the goalkeeper’s save better than that. Follow it in. Gordon does follow it in, he gets the rewards, 2-0. Big mountain to climb for Arsenal.

“There was not much snap in that defensive play from Arsenal’s point of view.

“Isak comes into a No.10 position, just picks the ball up, lays it off and then wanders into space.

“Nobody picks him up, the two centre-backs don’t get tight enough. The shot gets fired away, it’s a decent save from Raya, he’s got to push it somewhere.

“But that is bread and butter for a full-back to follow in there. Timber was just caught on his heels and Gordon makes him pay.”

Timber has mostly been a key player for Arsenal this season, with the talented young Dutchman putting his injury woes from last term behind him to slot in well into Mikel Arteta’s side.

Still, no one is immune from criticism, and he surely should have been more alert to the danger for what could end up being a crucial goal in this cup tie.