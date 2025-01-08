“Something needs to change” – Ian Wright fires strong transfer warning to the Arsenal board

Mikel Arteta and Ian Wright (Photo by Alex Pantling, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made it pretty clear that he thinks the Gunners board need to act and help manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Newcastle United yesterday in a surprise home defeat in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, and they now face a mountain to climb to make it into the final of the competition.

Former Arsenal star Wright seems clearly concerned by what he saw at the Emirates Stadium last night, with a lack of fire-power up front clearly costing Arteta’s side.

Arsenal eyeing big name attacking duo

Despite some decent possession and chances on the night, Arsenal just didn’t look that threatening up front, with the injury to Bukayo Saka looking like a huge problem.

It’s hard to imagine Arsenal will be able to win trophies this season unless they bring in a new striker or wide-forward this January, and Wright has called on the board to give Arteta the backing he needs.

Arsenal board given clear transfer warning

“You’ve got to look at the board now. I don’t know what you do but you’ve got to try and so something,” Wright said on ITV’s coverage of the game last night, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He (Arteta) needs help. I know it’s very difficult to get anything in this January window but he needs something else because if it’s gonna carry on like this, it’s gonna be very difficult to score.

“We’re not scoring with the corners, we’re not scoring with the chances we’re making, something needs to change. Something needs to happen.”

Arsenal have some quality players in attack, but it’s also fair to say that Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are not really the kinds of players likely to score 20-25 goals a season.

Someone like Alexander Isak, who scored the opening goal for Newcastle last night, seems like just the profile of player missing from this Arsenal squad right now.