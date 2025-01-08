Marcus Rashford's future could benefit Aston Villa. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The future of Marcus Rashford at Man United remains up in the air but the winger’s situation has become clearer, which could benefit Aston Villa.

The Englishman has been out of favour at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ruben Amorim in November with the former Sporting CP boss excluding the 27-year-old from several matchday squads, which included Rashford being left at home for the Manchester Derby.

Aware of the forward’s situation, several clubs have become interested in the player, with AC Milan stepping up their efforts to bring Rashford to Italy.

Borussia Dortmund are another side looking into the possibility of signing the Man United star in January, which could result in Donyell Malen leaving the Bundesliga outfit. The Dutch star will enter the final 12 months of his contract in Germany this summer, therefore, now would be an ideal time to sell the 25-year-old.

Aston Villa are interested in bringing the forward to Villa Park with the Birmingham club already believed to have agreed terms with the player, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Rashford’s arrival at Dortmund would speed up this deal as Aston Villa have yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with the German giants.

Aston Villa are closing in on Donyell Malen

The outlet states that Malen is believed to be excited about the possibility of playing Premier League football and reports in Germany claim a deal between the two clubs should be struck shortly. While Tottenham have also been monitoring his current situation at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund are seeking at least £25m for the Dutch star and it remains to be seen if that is a figure Aston Villa are willing to pay.

Wingers are needed at Villa Park and the 25-year-old can be a huge threat on his day. Malen has featured in 20 games for Borussia Dortmund this season, producing five goals and one assist. The Bundesliga star scored last time out against Wolfsburg, which could be his final goal for his current team.