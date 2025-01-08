Bryan Mbeumo and his Brentford teammates celebrate (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly set to make Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo one of their top transfer targets in the months ahead.

The Cameroon international has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, contributing a total of 13 goals and three assists so far, and it’s little surprise to see him linked with bigger clubs.

This is not the first time that Mbeumo has been linked with Arsenal, but there’s been a fresh update on the situation from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on his official account on X.

Arsenal arguably need someone this January due to the injury sustained by Bukayo Saka recently, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have long looked like they’re probably not good enough to be regulars in Mikel Arteta’s side.

There’s a real lack of a prolific scorer in this Gunners squad, and Mbeumo could be ideal to give them a bit more spark and a bit more of a threat from out wide.

Bryan Mbeumo transfer looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs

Mbeumo hasn’t played for a top club before, so it might be that Arsenal would be too much of a step up for him, but it’s hard to ignore how well he’s been playing this season.

There have been some comparisons made with Sadio Mane, who was also a bit of a late bloomer, but who also looked too good to be playing for a mid-table side like Southampton before Liverpool eventually snapped him up.

It would be a bit of a tall order asking Mbeumo to go to Arsenal and replicate what Mane did for Liverpool, but it’s the kind of profile of signing that it looks like the north Londoners need.

Arsenal’s goal-scoring woes were there for all to see last night in that 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle, who were just more clinical than the home side in the end, with Alexander Isak scoring against the club who have been linked so strongly with him in recent months.

Mbeumo might not be in Isak’s league, but he’d surely improve this struggling Arsenal side, and many fans will hope they don’t leave this deal until the summer.