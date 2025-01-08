Loan deal to Bundesliga giants could be 21-year-old Chelsea ace’s fate in January

Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea celebrates after scoring during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final against Leicester City. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Carney Chukwuemeka’s Chelsea career hasn’t really got going under Enzo Maresca, and that status quo shows no sign of changing.

With the January transfer window already in full swing, the time would appear right for Carney Chukwuemeka to finally move from Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca has a very definite way of managing his playing staff at the Premier League giants, and it seems abundantly clear that the 21-year-old players no part in the Italian’s future plans.

No Chelsea future for Carney Chukwuemeka

Maresca has already informed one Chelsea player that he can leave in the current window, and the Blues have identified two targets to bring in this month.

It wouldn’t therefore be a surprise to see Chukwuemeka follow Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall out of Stamford Bridge given that his playing time – 130 minutes in the Carabao Cup and Conference League (transfermarkt) – shows how little he’s counted on for Premier League matches.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, writing on X, the youngster is of interest to Borussia Dortmund.

???? Borussia Dortmund are closely monitoring Carney #Chukwuemeka. The 21 y/o midfielder is under contract with Chelsea until 2028. #CFC#BVB are looking to strengthen themselves in the No. 8 position. Chelsea would be open to a loan deal. @berger_pj ?@SkySport ??????? pic.twitter.com/AhEqIyerm3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 7, 2025

Plettenberg suggests that the West Londoners would be open to a loan deal for the player, and given Dortmund’s apparent interest in Marcus Rashford, that is likely to be the best deal for all parties at this stage.

Carney Chukwuemeka could jump at Dortmund loan

It isn’t clear if there would be an option to buy the player attached to any deal, but what the player will surely be keen to understand is how important a role he can play with the Bundesliga side.

If he’s able to ensure regular employment from a starting spot in the XI, Chukwuemeka is likely to jump at the chance to fulfil his early promise.

Chelsea can also look at replacements if the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules will allow them enough headroom to do so.