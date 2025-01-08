BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer of England talk during a training session at St Georges Park on March 22, 2024 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer has seemingly given his approval of Chelsea signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The Blues attacker has responded to a fan-generated image of Mainoo wearing the Chelsea colours, liking the post on Instagram.

“News today of Chelsea leading the chase for Kobbie Mainoo if he leaves Man Utd. What do we think? Would this be a good move for him?” posted TheSecretScout1.

Both players come from Manchester and know each other from their time working up the ranks of the England national side. Mainoo and Palmer each played a role in England’s journey to the final of last summer’s European Championships, with the latter even scoring in their 2-1 defeat to winners Spain.

The Chelsea star made use of Mainoo’s celebration after he netted. “I ran to the byline, told Cole to do my celebration as well – which he did,” Mainoo told GQ. “I was gassed.”

“He knows I think he was the best player at the Euros. And obviously what he’s doing for one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Palmer continued.

Mainoo replied to his England team-mate’s words: “It’s been crazy in his first full season for the club – to be up there in goals and assists and goal involvements. It’s massive.”

Kobbie Mainoo’s future secure at Manchester United

We learned that Mainoo’s club are not fazed by the recent reports suggesting he is discontent.

There was speculation that the 18-year-old is seeking a contract worth £200,000 per week, but those close to the situation have said that’s not the case. United are not open to letting their academy graduate leave so easily and he is very much in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Chelsea have been linked to the teenager but it’s thought that they only admire him at this point and won’t be pursuing a deal anytime soon.