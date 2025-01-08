Everton and Leicester in battle to land 25-year-old Polish international

Jakub Moder, Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate victory over Manchester City. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to allow Jakub Moder to leave the club in the January window, with Everton and Leicester City interested in landing him.

CaughtOffside sources understand that Brighton are willing to cash in on Jakub Moder because of his injury problems, whilst the player himself is understood to be unhappy with his insufficient playing time under Fabian Hurzeler.

Jakub Moder set to leave Brighton in January

Moder wants to stay in the Premier League, and to that end, sources have advanced that both Everton and Leicester City are in talks to take the player, whose contract with the Seagulls ends on June 30, 2025.

West Ham have already contacted Brighton about another of their exciting young stars, whilst Everton hope to also land Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa.

Leicester remain in the most precarious position of all of the clubs mentioned, and CaughtOffside sources believe that they are the outsiders in any deal for Moder at this stage.

Given that sources have also advanced that the Foxes are willing to offer the player a two-year deal with an option for a further season, it may well tip the balance in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s favour.

Bundesliga sides monitoring Jakub Moder

The Midlands-based outfit did try and sign Moder last summer, but in the end the transfer didn’t materialise, so a longer term interest may also be advantageous when it comes to negotiations.

At present, Leicester find themselves second from bottom of the Premier League table and two points from safety, and therefore need a boost from somewhere.

Freiburg and Stuttgart, are waiting in the wings and monitoring developments.

If discussions with the player drag on during January, sources indicate that both Bundesliga sides could make a late window move for him.