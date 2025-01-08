Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are not fazed by the recent reports suggesting Kobbie Mainoo is discontent at Old Trafford, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Claims emerged last night that the 18-year-old is seeking a contract worth £200,000 per week, raising questions about his future at his boyhood club.

Those close to the situation, however, have played down these suggestions. It’s thought that United are not open to letting the youngster leave and he is very much in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Mainoo has been heralded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from United’s academy in recent years. He broke through early last year and his displays warranted selection from then-England head coach Gareth Southgate in last summer’s European Championships.

Talks between the teenager and United over a fresh deal have dragged on since the spring. He is currently on a deal worth £20,000 per week but is believed to be after a salary which reflects his stature in the team, being among the first-choice central midfielders. CaughtOffside has not been able to stand up reports that he wants ten-fold his current pay packet but there is tentative interest from Chelsea.

United are expected to announce Amad Diallo’s new contract this week. Even though the club have struggled to tie down Mainoo to a new contract, the winger has extended his time at Old Trafford.

Last Friday Amorim confirmed that the deal was “near” and now it’s believed confirmation will be made by the club in due course.

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout players at United this season. Despite battling with Antony for a spot under Erik ten Hag, Diallo has featured in all possible 12 games under Amorim, playing either as wing-back or an inverted No.10.

The former Atalanta man has nine goal contributions in 13 Premier League starts this season, his best return for the Red Devils so far.