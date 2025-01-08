Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on difficult role Man United are trying to fix

Man United boss Ruben Amorim at Anfield. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With the first of the 2025 transfer windows underway, Man United are keen to address their issues at left wing-back as Ruben Amorim looks to add a player who can thrive in the role for many years.

The left side of Man United’s defence caused problems for Erik ten Hag while the Dutch coach was at the club and it has not changed for Amorim. This is a result of Luke Shaw’s inability to remain fit, while Tyrell Malacia has also had fitness concerns.

Man Utd make Mainoo stance clear and remain calm about the Chelsea target’s future

This has resulted in Diogo Dalot being used in the position for the most part, but the 25-year-old has not excelled throughout the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, which has frustrated Man United supporters.

Left wing-back needs to be addressed in 2025 and speaking to CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has stated that this is the Manchester club’s plan. However, it remains to be seen whether this can happen in January or if it will need to wait until the summer window due to Financial Fair Play issues.

The Red Devils have three names that they like on their list of targets, but it looks difficult for Man United to secure a signature this month.

Man United admire trio for left wing-back role

Speaking to CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that PSG’s Nuno Mendes, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu are all names the Manchester club are keeping a close eye on – with the Ligue 1 star reportedly keen on an exit out of Paris

“A player they love, for example, is Nuno Mendes, but Paris Saint-Germain insists on keeping the player at the club. They don’t want to sell Nuno in January and are trying to extend his contract,” the transfer expert said.

“They were already very close to a new deal for the Portuguese left-back a few weeks ago, so PSG will push on that. Let’s see what happens because Man United are really keen on the player but it’s not an easy one for January, for sure.”

When it comes to Kerkez, the Hungarian star is a player Man United really like, but a deal will be a “very expensive one, so it really depends on the budget,” Romano said.

As for Dorgu, the Italian journalist says: “United will also consider more options – one of the players they’ve been monitoring and scouting is the Danish national team full-back Patrick Dorgu, who can play on the left, on the right, and who is a very good young player who’s doing very well in Serie A.

“But, it’s also worth mentioning that Lecce previously rejected proposals from several clubs from abroad in the summer transfer window.”