Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens continues to be tracked by Aston Villa, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Those close to the situation have informed us that the winger remains liked by the Villans, though they would need to sell to buy in order to satisfy profit and sustainability rules.

Unai Emery is currently deploying John McGinn or Morgan Rogers on the left side of his 4-2-3-1 system but is now actively looking for an outright inside forward in the summer.

Gittens is also liked by Bayern Munich as a possible replacement to Leroy Sane, who still hasn’t agreed a deal with the Bundesliga giants. The German is looking for an exit from his home nation and is believed to be demanding a salary in excess of £18 million.

Reading-born Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2020. In 15 Bundesliga games this season, he has provided eight goal contributions, including five goals.

It’s not clear how much his current side will ask for Gittens, but there is an understanding that he will eventually become one of their major departures in the coming seasons. The 20-year-old’s contract isn’t up until 2028 at the Westfalenstadion and his current agency has strong ties to Arsenal.

Premier League outfits Arsenal and Liverpool have also been scouting Gittens, but their interest is tentative at this stage.

Who could leave Aston Villa to fund Jamie Gittens transfer?

Emery is eager to add to his squad this month but will have to move on some players to sign any new faces.

Sources have informed us that striker Jhon Duran remains eager to depart Villa Park to what he considers an elite club. The South American’s head was turned by a failed move to Chelsea during the summer, but it’s not clear whether they will make another move for the young attacker.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen but it’s not thought any move will materialise soon. If the Ligue 1 were to pounce, it would be in the summer.

Emery said recently said about his lack of funds this year: “Of course profit and sustainability rules are sometimes stopping us in how we can improve, but the idea is to try to keep moving forward.

“Being in the Champions League gives us a better chance to do that, as does qualifying for the Europa League or the Conference League.

“We have to be intelligent. We have to use different ways to improve our squad.