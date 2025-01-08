Bargain Champions League winner being lined up to replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold be replaced by Joshua Kimmich at Liverpool? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold remains uncertain at Liverpool and the Premier League giants are considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich to replace the right-back at Anfield.

The England star is out of contract with the Merseyside club at the end of the season and is being heavily pursued by Real Madrid, who are confident of bringing the full-back to Spain in 2025.

The La Liga champions made a move for Alexander-Arnold on New Year’s Eve, but their approach for the Liverpool star was quickly shut down by the Premier League outfit. This is not a good sign for the summer with many expecting the 26-year-old to seek a new challenge.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to be offered a new contract by Liverpool over the coming weeks and only then will it become known what the defender desires for his future.

His departure would be a huge blow for Liverpool as the England international is a generational right-back and it will be almost impossible to replace the 26-year-old.

The Reds have been keeping an eye on potential replacements and one option is Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich – who is also admired by Man City and Barcelona.

Liverpool considering a summer move for Joshua Kimmich

Like Alexander-Arnold, Kimmich is out of contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season, however, talks over a new deal are taking place. Should the pair fail to reach an agreement, Liverpool are considering a move for the Germany star, reports Bayern Insider Christian Falk.

The 29-year-old would be a great addition to Arne Slot’s squad as the midfielder would help the Dutch coach in two areas.

Kimmich could replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while also being able to play in the number six position, a role Liverpool tried to sign Martin Zubimendi for last summer. The German star also has plenty of experience, having won the Champions League amongst several other major trophies during his impressive career.

The acquisition of the Bayern star could be a great bit of business for the Merseyside club in 2025, however, it depends on how the talks over his new deal play out.