“Already informed the player” – Chelsea star told he can leave this month

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Ian Walton, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly informed one of their players that he’s free to leave the club in this January’s transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have been clear with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who only joined from Leicester City in the summer, that he can move on this month if the right offer comes in for him.

Chelsea FAVOURITES to pull off shock signing from rivals!

Dewsbury-Hall hasn’t had much playing time since joining Chelsea this term, despite previously being a key player for manager Enzo Maresca when they were together at Leicester.

See below as Romano provides his latest update on Dewsbury-Hall’s situation on his official account on X, formerly Twitter…

?? Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can leave Chelsea this month in case of good bid for both player/club. Chelsea already informed the player since December about his availability on the market. pic.twitter.com/8LteQMpCYZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2025

It’s not clear why Chelsea bothered signing Dewsbury-Hall if they then couldn’t find a place for him, and it’s a bit of a surprise to see that they’re already prepared to move him on after just a few months.

There is, in fairness, a lot of competition for places in Maresca’s squad at Stamford Bridge, so perhaps it’s not worth holding onto the player for much longer if it’s clear he’s not shown he can compete with the other players in his position.

Where could Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall move to next?

There has already been some speculation about where Dewsbury-Hall could move to next, though Romano hasn’t named any specific teams in his post.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Aston Villa by a recent report from Fichajes, while there has also been mention of him being an option for West Ham in the Telegraph in the last couple of days.

One imagines Dewsbury-Hall still has what it takes to have a fine career in the Premier League, even if he’s shown that he’s not quite big six club material.

It will be interesting to see what kind of offers come in for the English midfielder, but Chelsea surely won’t hold out for crazy money as they’ve made it obvious he’s not part of their plans.