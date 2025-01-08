“We are trying” – Chelsea source provides update on attempted raid on rivals

Kobbie Mainoo and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Carl Recine, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are trying to turn Kobbie Mainoo’s head as they sense a potential opportunity to seal a transfer raid on Manchester United.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues are keen on Mainoo amid his contract talks with Man Utd dragging on, while there has also been some interest in one of his Red Devils teammates.

The player in question is Alejandro Garnacho, but it seems the interest in Mainoo is more concrete for the moment.

Chelsea target holding important TALKS over his future

Sources have told CaughtOffside that United are calm about the situation and about Chelsea’s interest in Mainoo.

Still, from a Chelsea perspective, it seems like there is the sense that this could be an option to explore, and that will undoubtedly excite fans of the west London giants.

Kobbie Mainoo to Chelsea – how realistic is a transfer?

Discussing the Mainoo Chelsea links, Phillips said: “What we have heard is that Chelsea once again sense an opportunity with a contract stand off between Mainoo and Manchester United. Sources have heard that United ARE still trying to agree a new contract.

“However, it has also been reported by reliable outlets that United might not be able to refuse any good offers for Mainoo due to PSR issues, with a number of their home grown players now up for sale.

Interestingly, Chelsea also had recent interest in Alejandro Garnacho under this ownership, but I haven’t heard of anything new on that.

“But back to Mainoo, Chelsea have basically just reached out to his agents to tell them they are interested and to see if anything is viable. My top source messaged me late last night and said ‘we are trying to turn Mainoo’s head.’

“We heard yesterday that he ideally wants to stay in Manchester. But maybe this is where agent Cole Palmer comes in!? Chelsea are certainly trying, and it could even happen this month. It certainly has some legs to it.”

Mainoo looks like a good fit for CFC, even if they already have Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield, and Romeo Lavia as a very decent squad player.