Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting measures could see Man United star sold to Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be open to selling someone like Kobbie Mainoo to Chelsea if the right kind of offer comes in.

Few fans would have expected a story like this, but Mainoo has been strongly linked with the Blues, and another report from the Guardian backs up the claims, whilst adding more worrying details.

The piece states that Man Utd could also be open-minded about offers for other key players like Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, while even summer signings such as Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte could be available.

Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui are also mentioned as players who could be sold as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting measures.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe feels Manchester United have been bad sellers

According to the Guardian, Ratcliffe, who has already overseen a number of other cost-cutting policies since taking over at United, feels the club have been bad sellers.

The new reality of Financial Fair Play regulations could therefore put pressure on the Red Devils to do better at generating profit from player sales, which means someone like Mainoo could be particularly tempting.

As a homegrown player, the 19-year-old England international would represent pure profit if he were sold, so that could do the world of good for United’s finances.

Needless to say, however, this would surely be a disastrous decision in terms of what it does for Ruben Amorim’s squad, with Mainoo looking like one of the most talented young players in the Premier League.

MUFC will want to be building around players like Mainoo and Yoro, and losing them so early on in their careers would be a difficult pill to swallow.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited by this, however, as Mainoo could be a superb signing to fit in with their project built around bringing in the best young players in the world.