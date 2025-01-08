49ers submit bid to sign Championship hot-shot

Emmanuel Latte Lath of Middlesbrough celebrates with Ben Doak after scoring the first goal during the Championship match against Cardiff City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Latte Lath has been scoring regularly with Middlesbrough, but he is the subject of January interest from Championship leaders, Leeds United.

So far in 2024/25, Emmanuel Latte Lath has bagged 10 goals and two assists (transfermarkt), to go with the 16 goals and one assist he managed for Middlesbrough in the English second tier last season.

It’s no wonder that Leeds would be interested in having him help them to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds want Emmanuel Latte Lath

The all whites are reported to want to raid another Championship outfit for a 26-year-old ace, whilst a Premier League defender is also of interest to Leeds.

With a potential bid for Latte Lath too, Daniel Farke and 49ers Enterprises certainly seem serious in their attempts to go up at the first time of asking this season.

Losing out automatically at the death last season was a bitter blow, compounded by the Play-Off final loss to Southampton, who are now struggling badly in the English top-flight.

Leeds United News have reported that the club are eyeing a new No.9, hence the interest in Latte Lath, however, all of West Ham, Ipswich and Leicester City have been credited with a potential move for the player too.

Reasons why Middlesbrough won’t want to lose Emmanuel Latte Lath

Middlesbrough are likely to be loath to lose their striker, given that they find themselves in fifth place in the table and going well for a potential play-off spot at the very least.

Were they to lose Latte Lath’s presence up front, that could prove to be a decision that they would come to regret.

With more than three weeks left of the January transfer window, there’s still plenty of time to get a deal done, though clearly it isn’t going to be a straightforward one for Leeds to conclude.

Ultimately, the player’s will could decide which way this one is heading.