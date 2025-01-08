Talks held: Major update on future of £70m Liverpool and Chelsea transfer target

Arne Slot and Murillo (Photo by Eric Alonso, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea may be disappointed to learn that Nottingham Forest are reportedly in talks over tying star defender Murillo down to a new contract.

The talented Brazilian has been a star performer for Forest in recent times, helping the club to a superb run of form this season that looks to be making them genuine contenders for a top four place.

CaughtOffside understands that Murillo has been on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets in recent times, while he’s also mentioned as having been eyed up by Chelsea in The Athletic‘s report on his future.

Murillo clearly looks good enough to make the step up to playing for a big name like Liverpool or Chelsea, and one imagines other top clubs will continue to monitor his development in the months and years to come.

Murillo transfer won’t come cheap for Liverpool and Chelsea

It looks like it’s going to be very challenging for clubs to sign Murillo, especially if he ends up committing his future with a new deal at Forest.

A recent report from Football Insider already had the 22-year-old’s asking price at as much as £70million, and it could perhaps go even higher if he keeps on improving with age.

Liverpool would surely love to have a player of this calibre coming in as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, while he could also surely do a job at Chelsea.

The Blues look in need of an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, while Wesley Fofana has impressed but has proven majorly injury-prone.

Marc Guehi to Chelsea could be another story to watch in terms of defensive additions for the west London giants, as Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside earlier this week.