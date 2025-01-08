Trent Alexander-Arnold saga: Liverpool fans make feelings known as full-back subbed on

Trent Alexander-Arnold coming on for Liverpool vs Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans made their feelings on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation known during their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been no signs that a new deal is going to be signed by the England international. Many expect the 26-year-old to leave the Premier League giants this summer as Real Madrid continue to pursue the full-back.

The La Liga champions made a move for Alexander-Arnold on New Year’s Eve, an approach Liverpool quickly shot down as they will not want to lose a player of the Englishman’s quality mid-season with the league title up for grabs.

Bargain Champions League winner being lined up to replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Madrid is where the right-back is expected to end up next season should he decide to leave Anfield but his situation has caused a bit of tension amongst the Liverpool fanbase.

Alexander-Arnold put in a terrible display during the Merseyside club’s 2-2 draw with Man United on Sunday and fans inside Anfield made their feelings known off the back of Real Madrid’s approach.

The full-back did not start in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham on Wednesday but when coming on in the second half, the response from the away fans was an interesting one.

Liverpool fans show support for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold came on for Conor Bradley on the hour mark and received a supportive reception from Liverpool fans. The away corner chanted the right-back’s name as he entered the field of play: “The scouser in our team, he’s Alexander-Arnold,” Reds supporters sang out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold enters the field of play as Liverpool make a triple substitution… ? Can the Liverpool star bounce back after his disappointing performance against Manchester United? pic.twitter.com/PAqGWoJO9N — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2025

This was a big change from the Man United match as it is clear that Liverpool fans still have hope that the defender will remain beyond this season.

The next few weeks could be huge for the full-back’s future as a potential move to Real Madrid may be on the horizon.