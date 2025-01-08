Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the Premier League match against West Ham United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Man City are likely to enter the transfer market this January, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush a player of interest to Pep Guardiola.

With 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga games this season according to ESPN, it’s no wonder that Pep Guardiola sees Omar Marmoush as the perfect replacement for Julian Alvarez at Man City.

The Cityzens are already looking to replace Kevin De Bruyne, though Guardiola has been dealt a huge blow in his chase for one particular signing.

Man City want Omar Marmoush in January

Even though a deal for £50m-rated Marmoush is said to be difficult too, if the reigning Premier League champions were able to land him this month, it would put a real marker down for the second half of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Guardiola could certainly do with some positivity about the place, given what’s happened with his side this season.

An unheard of run of poor form has put Man City way down in sixth position in the Premier League table.

They are already 12 points behind current leaders, Liverpool, who had a game in hand over City to boot.

Therefore, a charge to the European places as well as a cup win or two is likely to be the best it’s going to get for the club this season.

Frankfurt won’t want Omar Marmoush to leave mid-season

Marmoush could certainly help towards potential success, however, his current club, Eintracht Frankfurt, are enjoying a decent season themselves and are unlikely to want to part with one of their best players mid-season.

Only Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are ahead of them in the Bundesliga table, and whilst there’s a five-point gap to Xabi Alonso’s side, that isn’t insurmountable at this stage of the season.

Time will tell if the money on offer in Manchester is enough to tempt the 25-year-old Egyptian to try and force a move.