Marcus Rashford of Manchester United applauds the fans while warming up during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on December 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s entourage has stepped up talks with AC Milan over a possible loan switch and Manchester United are willing to pay a percentage of the 27-year-old’s wages, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Serie A giants have struggled in front of goal this season, with head coach Paulo Fonesca sacked last month and Sergio Conceicao taking over in the San Siro dugout. Now they are pressing ahead with a deal for the Premier League winger, while Borussia Dortmund have also registered an interest.

Talks took place in Italy on Tuesday with Rashford’s brother. Despite the striker’s denial, CaughtOffside understands that the player has outsourced a major UK-based agency to facilitate a move away from Old Trafford. Rashford’s former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic is thought to be a key figure in the deal, acting as a senior adviser to Milan.

Man United star could be sold to Chelsea

United are desperate to move on Rashford and are willing to let him leave this month on loan with an obligation to buy if no viable permanent offers are forthcoming.

Rashford is earning £325,000 a week and United know that this will be a major stumbling block for interested suitors. They are therefore willing to subsidise the pay packet to ensure a deal gets over the line this window. Furthermore, Rashford has not received offers from Saudi Arabia, sources tell CaughtOffside, though there has been interest from the Pro League in the player before.

Manchester United’s wing-back search

Any exit of Rashford would free up moves for the left-wing-back position, an area of the pitch that Ruben Amorim has identified as being a major weakness. Currently, the former Sporting CP head coach has been using Diogo Dalot, whose form has been capricious.

Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw can play there also but their injury woes are well documented, even though the former has made a return to action recently.

Some of United’s targets include Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Patrick Dorgu of Lecce. However, a deal would prove challenging for both at this point of the season.

Both players can operate in Amorim’s system but United don’t wish to sign players for the sake of it, especially with a crucial window coming up in the summer where a number of their players have been earmarked to leave.