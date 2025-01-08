Report: Marcus Rashford deal crucial to Aston Villa’s attempt to land €30m-rated Dutch ace

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United prepares to warm up
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United prepares to warm up during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is almost certain to leave Manchester United, and if Borussia Dortmund land him, that could have a knock-on effect at Aston Villa.

That’s because Aston Villa have agreed personal terms with 25-year-old Dutch winger, Donyell Malen, and are already in talks with Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund.

Sources with knowledge of the current situation have told CaughtOffside that Malen is very close to Villa as he wants to play in the Premier League, but any deal would appear to hinge on whether they land Man United ace, Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford key to Donyell Malen deal

Multiple approaches are expected for Rashford, though Newcastle and Arsenal are expected to be priced out of a move for him.

Dortmund are demanding €25-30m for Malen’s transfer and Villa are ready to pay this figure, though sources understand that the likes of Arsenal, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the player.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United appears dejected
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United appears dejected at the end of the Premier League match against Newcastle United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s also understood that Dortmund want to sign Rashford on loan this month, but will not be in a position to enter into negotiations of any kind until they’re sure that Malen can be moved on.

Man United certain to allow Marcus Rashford to leave

Talks between the Red Devils and the German club will take place over the coming days as, although Rashford’s representatives are in Italy and talking to AC Milan at present, the player wants to listen to all offers before making a decision.

Galatasaray and Juventus are also understood to be tracking the United striker who has fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

With a few weeks left until the transfer window closes, there’s still plenty of time for a deal to be done, albeit Rashford’s £300,000 per week salary (Capology) could be the one thing that scuppers any transfer, loan or otherwise.

