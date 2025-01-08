Report names Man United, Chelsea & Liverpool as suitors for £40million transfer

Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth against Brentford (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been named as potential suitors for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

It is not yet entirely clear what the future holds for the Hungary international, but he’s impressed in his time in the Premier League and it’s not surprising to see big clubs showing an interest in him.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd are really keen to sign a new left-back, with the £40m-rated Kerkez emerging as a key target, while Chelsea have also sounded the player out before.

Marcus Rashford could unlock another MAJOR transfer deal

It seems the Blues’ interest may have cooled for now as they have plenty of other strong options at left-back, while the report states that Liverpool have an interest, even if Reds sources have played down the links for now.

Milos Kerkez transfer: Is he the answer to Manchester United’s wing-back problems?

New United manager Ruben Amorim likes to play with wing-backs, but he’s inherited a squad that doesn’t really have anyone that suited to the role.

That left-hand side is also a particular weak area of the Red Devils squad, with Luke Shaw having a pretty awful injury record, while Tyrell Malacia has also only recently returned after a very long time out.

Kerkez has shown he could be ideally suited to playing as a left wing-back for Amorim’s side, so this deal certainly looks like one that makes a lot of sense.

Still, it remains to be seen if MUFC will be able to afford £40m that easily after so much big spending in the summer and with the Guardian reporting that owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has some concerns about player sales.

It might be that one or two departures will be needed before the club can come up with the kind of money to tempt Bournemouth into selling one of their most important players.