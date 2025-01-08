€60m star identified as key first signing for Ruben Amorim, but Man United need to do this first…

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Nuno Mendes in action for Portugal
Nuno Mendes is a transfer target for Manchester United (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall, Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes is reportedly a key transfer target for Manchester United, but he’ll cost €60million and sales would be needed first.

It’s been a hugely challenging first half of the season for Man Utd, with results on the pitch really poor under Erik ten Hag, as well as under new manager Ruben Amorim since he came in to replace the Dutch tactician.

TALKS yesterday: Man United desperate to get deal done after meeting!

As well as that, the Red Devils have concerns off the pitch, with Mendes being linked by the Independent, who add that a number of players could be up for sale if the money is right, even some key names like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Mendes has shown himself to be one of the finest young full-backs in the game, and he looks like he has the attributes to perform well as a wing-back in Amorim’s tactical set-up.

Still, the Portugal international clearly won’t come cheap and it seems someone else will have to be sacrificed if Amorim can land this top target, according to the Independent.

Nuno Mendes signing would require player sale, so who could leave Manchester United?

Nuno Mendes in action for PSG
Nuno Mendes in action for PSG (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

United perhaps don’t look like they have that many players who could raise vast sums of money, but it may be that a surprise name like Garnacho could end up being one to watch.

TBR Football are another outlet to report on Garnacho’s future being in doubt, with the 20-year-old Argentine said to be unsettled and open to a return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

Still, there’ll be many United fans who’d surely question the decision to sell a talent like Garnacho, even if it would undoubtedly be helpful to land Mendes.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Bayern make stance clear on Jamie Gittens as Aston Villa consider approach
Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho
Frustrated Manchester United star open to transfer back to his former club
Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United
Exclusive: Man Utd make Mainoo stance clear, calm about Chelsea target’s future

Amorim looks in need of an upgrade on someone like Luke Shaw on the left-hand side, but at the same time he’s also short of quality in attack.

Selling Garnacho would mean a replacement would also be needed in that area of the pitch as the club surely cannot rely on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

More Stories Nuno Mendes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.