Tottenham fans concerned after scary incident during Liverpool clash

Rodrigo Bentancur taking off in Tottenham match after scary incident. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham hosted Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday and there was a scary incident in the first half of the contest involving Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs made a positive start to the game and looked the more likely of the two teams to score in the early stages. With five minutes on the clock, the home side had the opportunity to take the lead from a corner but instead, the set piece produced a scary incident.

While trying to direct the ball towards the Liverpool goal with his head, Bentancur collapsed in the Reds box and moved minimally before being attended to by doctors.

After a long delay, the midfielder was stretchered off the field of play and the footage of the incident does not look good. Sky Sports stated on their broadcast at halftime that the Uruguayan star was brought to the dressing room by the doctors and was still in there when the opening 45 minutes ended.

Also during the break, Tottenham confirmed that the 27-year-old was conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks.

The injury could be one of many things, but it would be unfair to speculate, given the severity of the incident.

nasty landing by bentancur pic.twitter.com/DB2bmSlJJt — TruRed (@TruRedFootball) January 8, 2025

Pictures by CBS Sports.

Rodrigo Bentancur injury is another blow for Tottenham

Bentancur is considered a key player for Tottenham but has been absent for many games this season due to suspension.

Ange Postecoglou would have been hoping to get the 27-year-old a good run of games over the coming weeks to get him back up to speed, however, this latest setback has ruined those plans.

The Australian coach has had to deal with many fitness issues throughout the first half of the 2024/25 campaign and they have resulted in an underwhelming season as Spurs currently sit 12th in the Premier League table.